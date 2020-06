ESPN Boxing Results: Gabriel Muratalla Beats Down Fernando Robles

Gabriel Muratalla (3-0, 3 KOs) came into his contest Fernando Robles (2-3) as an undefeated fighter and made sure he left like one as well. Muratalla came out fast, setting the pace and forcing his man to think fast.

Robles ostensibly couldn’t think fast enough as a right hand to head sent him down the deck. He stumbled to his feet but the referee in charge called an end to the contest.