ESPN Boxing Results: Eric Mondragon and Mike Sanchez Fight to a Draw

Four rounds just wasn’t good enough to pick a winner between Eric Mondragon (3-0-1, 2 KOs) and Mike Sanchez (6-0-1, 2 KOs).

Things started off great for Sanchez as he dropped his man during the opening round. Everything seemed to be going his way until he was caught cold with a left hand from Mondragon which sent him to the canvas as well. The remaining three rounds played out too close for comfort. When the final bell rang, it was clear that there just wasn’t enough time. The judges scoring the contest gave Mondragon the bout 39-37 but was quickly overruled by the following two judges that scored it 38-38.