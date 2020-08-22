ESPN+ Boxing Results: Duke Ragan Leaves Luis Alvarado Out On his Feet in Pro Debut

Latest Episode

July 28th 2020

Ep 35: Otto Wallin discusses his comeback

Last year Otto Wallin shocked the boxing world by taking it to Tyson Fury like no fighter ever has. On Aug 15 he makes his return following a fight with Covid-19 to battle heavyweight contender Travis Kauffman on Showtime. Otto joins us to discuss his next fight, recovering from Covid, training in NYC with Joey Gamache during the pandemic, and his recovery from a foot injury. Jose Guzman returns to boxinginsider.com Radio and is joined by Larry Goldberg for this can’t miss interview.