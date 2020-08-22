ESPN+ Boxing Results: Duke Ragan Leaves Luis Alvarado Out On his Feet in Pro Debut
Things couldn’t have gone any better for Duke Rogan (1-0, 1 KO).
The featherweight product made his pro debut by scoring a quick knockout. The Cincinnati native hit his man with a devastating right hand that sent Luis Alvarado (1-2, 0 KO) down to the mat. To his credit, he managed to climb back to his feet but was completely unaware with his surroundings. That in turn forced the referee to wave their contest off.