ESPN Boxing Results: Donte Stubbs Joins The Winners Circle With Decision Win Against Fred Wilson Jr

After picking up the first loss in his young career during his last ring appearance, Donte Stubbs (7-1, 2 KOs) bounced back in a big way.

Stubbs came out of the gates fast to start off his contest against Fred Wilson Jr (6-1-2, KOs). He consistently pushed his man back while applying heavy pressure. Stubbs winged big shots which for the most part, hit nothing but air. In the third and fifth rounds however, Stubbs dropped his man with a right hand. From there, it was smooth sailing as he cruised to a unanimous decision victory.