ESPN Boxing Results: Clay Collard Beats Down Lorawnt Nelson

After handing losses to three undefeated prospects in a row, Clay Collard (8-2-3, 3 KOs) walked into his matchup against Lorawnt Nelson (5-4, 4 KOs) as a heavy favorite.

Collard proved his backers right as he floored his man multiple times en route to a second knockout win.