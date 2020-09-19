ESPN+ Boxing Results: 17 Year Old Jahi Tucker Destroys DeAndre Anderson

While most 17 year olds are cramming for future tests, newly turned pro Jahi Tucker (1-0, 1 KO) was busy acing his in the ring.

The Queens, New York native made a successful debut tonight at the MGM Grand Conference in Las Vegas Nevada.

His opponent on the night In DeAndre Anderson (1-2, 0 KOs) stood absolutely no chance and was pummeled in the first round.

