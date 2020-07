DAZN Boxing Results: Shane Mosley Jr. Picks Up The Win Against Jeremy Ramos

After failing to live up to the last name bestowed upon him by his father, Shane Mosley Jr. (16-3, 9 KOs) picked up his third straight win. Standing across the ring from him tonight was journeymen Jeremy Ramos (11-9, 4 KOs).

Things couldn’t have gone any better for Mosley Jr as he cruised to a unanimous decision victory.