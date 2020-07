DAZN Boxing Results: Seniesa Estrada Obliterates Miranda Adkins

If you went to the bathroom, or even looked down to respond to a text, there’s a good chance that you missed Seniesa Estrada (19-0, 8 KOs) destroy Miranda Adkins (5-1, 5 KOs).

A quick six piece combo, hold the drink, quickly brought the night to an end for Adkins. She immediately hit the deck and the contest was called off.