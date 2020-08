DAZN Boxing Results: Nikita Ababiy Decisions Jarvis Williams

Nikita Ababiy (9-0, 6 KOs) had anything but a difficult night at the office against Jarvis Williams (8-3-1, 5 KOs).

The opening bout was the perfect way to kick off the night in Tulsa Oklahoma. Williams chases his man around the ring throwing looping right hands, but failed to connect with anything of note. As for Ababiy on the other hand, he simply outworked his man and cruised to a unanimous decision victory.