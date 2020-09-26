Charlos Brother’s Pay Per View Results: Roman Bests Payano On The Cards

By: Sean Crose

The 27-3-1 Daniel Roman entered Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday night to get closer to a title shot. Should he emerge victorious over the 21-3 Juan Carlos Payano, Roman would be in line for a crack at the WBC super bantamweight title. Payano, however, would be in line for a shot at the same title himself should he be the one to emerge victorious on Saturday. It was a fight where there was a lot on the line for both combatants.

Roman looked comfortable and in control in the first. Roman continued to look very skillful in the second. Payano engaged in terrific body work in the third. The fourth was a tightly fought affair. The fifth was close, as well, thought Payano appeared to the be the faster of the two men. By the sixth, it was clear that Payano was quicker on the draw.

Both men traded nicely in the seventh. Roman came forward in the eighth, as he had been doing throughout the fight. Yet Payano appeared to be the slightly more skilled. Roman’s stalking game plan looked to pay off a bit for him in the ninth. Payano was troubled by a cut and seemed like he may have run out of some gas in the tenth.

The eleventh saw a less effective Payano, while Roman kept plugging along, landing the better shots. Roman dominated the twelfth and final round – actually managing to drop his man at the bell. The judges called it 116-112, 116-112, and 116-112 for Roman.