Will Oleksandr Usyk Ever Get A Chance To Fight For The Undisputed Heavyweight Crown?

Posted on 08/21/2023

By: Sean Crose

People were impressed with former undisputed cruiserweight titlist Oleksndr Usyk’s dominant victory over the WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight titlist Anthony Joshua back in 2021. They became even more impressed when the Ukrainian fighter returned the following year to best Joshua again. After that, all that made sense was a throwdown with WBC champ Tyson Fury to see who would be the undisputed king of the heavyweight division. All this time later, however, the fight between the two men still has yet to be made. What’s more, it’s worth wondering if it ever actually will be. As things stand, it doesn’t look like a Fury-Usyk superfight will be happening anytime soon.

Usyk, after all is set to face determined mandatory contender Daniel Dubois this Saturday in Poland. Although Usyk is expected to win, boxing is a sport where shocking events seem to occur on a fairly regular basis. As for Fury, he’s training to fight former UFC heavyweight champ, and novice boxer, Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia. It’s one of those high profile novelty boxing matches that casual fans seem perpetually eager to pay for. No doubt Fury-Ngannou will bring in eyeballs and money, but it won’t get anyone closer to crowning an undisputed heavyweight champion.

While it’s true Usyk and Fury were negotiating for a battle for some time, the negotiation fell through, with both sides pointing fingers at the other. On top of all that, Fury is known for being a wild card. As brilliant as he is in the ring, one never knows what the man will decide to do next. All of which leaves a cloud of uncertainty floating over the heavyweight division. And that’s too bad, for Usyk gives the impression that he’d really love to at least get a crack at the undisputed championship.

In the meantime, Usyk will undoubtedly spend this week zoning in physically and psychologically on the talented Dubois. Fury, meanwhile, has his novelty bout and a show about he and his family to think about for the time being. Provided both Usyk and Fury win on Saturday, each man will once again face pressure to make a deal with the other. The fact that they might not should be of real concern to each fighter’s team. Neither man will be seen as having a truly full career if he retires without having faced the other. Legacy fights between high level boxers aren’t only wanted – they’re essentially required by those who follow and love the sport.

