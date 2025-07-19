Usyk Stops Dubois In Five, Becomes Undisputed Heavyweight Champion Once Again

By: Sean Crose

Heavyweight titlist Alexander Usyk entered the ring at Wembley Stadium Saturday to the sounds of Ave. Maria. There is no doubt that Usyk has always been willing to show the world who he is, both in and out of the ring. Devout in his faith, loyal to his country, and an absolute perfectionist in the ring, the man has certainly made his reputation on an international scale. On Saturday, however he had to once again face Daniel Dubois of Britain.

Dubois had faced Usyk before only to lose in the ninth round after controversially hitting his opponent on the beltline earlier in the fight. Now he was looking to clear the air with the 23-0 Ukrainian. The question was, could Dubois actually beat the great Usyk? Here was a man who was rightly considered a heavyweight legend after all a man who had toppled both Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury on two occasions. Dubois wasn’t lacking in confidence, hard work or determination. It was simply a matter of whether he was lacking in the skills to be the current king of the heavyweight division.

Dubois was very aggressive in the first though the clean punching Usyk may have edged it. The second showcased Usyk’s incredible skill set. Dubois was certainly working hard, but it appeared he wasn’t working well- a fine distinction. Indeed, Dubois got nailed clean as the round headed towards its conclusion. Another crunching left struck Dubois in the third. Dubois was clearly in the fight, but Usyk may have simply been on another level.

Dubois was on the attack at the beginning of the 4th but Usyk was able to temper him as the round got going. Usyk was most certainly a hard target to land on, not that Dubois wasn’t trying. Usyk ended things in the fifth. A right put Dubois down first. Then, after Dubois managed to get to his feet, Usyk landed a left hand bomb that but the gutsy Englishman down and out. The referee didn’t even bother to complete the count.

Alexander Usyk is once again the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world- and, without a doubt – one of the greatest heavyweight champions in recent history.