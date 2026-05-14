Twelve days after Naoya Inoue beat Junto Nakatani by unanimous decision at Tokyo Dome, the conversation around the undisputed super bantamweight champion has shifted from the result to what comes next, and the noise is coming from multiple directions at once.

Inoue, now 33-0 with 27 knockouts, retained his WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO titles on May 2 with scores of 116-112, 115-113, and 116-112, according to ESPN’s report from Tokyo. The fight drew approximately 55,000 fans and was billed by promoters as the largest boxing event in Japanese history.

Crawford Weighs In on P4P

Terence Crawford, who was elevated to The Ring’s pound-for-pound No. 1 ranking earlier this year following his win over Canelo Alvarez, has publicly named Inoue as the current top fighter in the sport. In video that has circulated on social media since the Nakatani fight, Crawford said Inoue has reclaimed the top spot and added that the Japanese star has the tools to compete at featherweight if he chooses to move up.

The Ring has since restored Inoue to its No. 1 P4P position, moving him past Oleksandr Usyk and Crawford himself.

The Numbers Behind Tokyo Dome

The commercial story of the Nakatani fight has continued to grow. Japanese telecom outlet Impress Watch reported that NTT Docomo’s president confirmed the pay-per-view broadcast approached one million domestic buys, which would nearly double the previous Japanese boxing PPV record.

Al Jazeera’s match recap noted the gate figure placed the event among the highest-grossing boxing cards in history.

A Father’s Suggestion

Shingo Inoue, Naoya’s father and longtime trainer, has suggested in post-fight comments reported in Japanese media that his son has nothing left to prove. The remarks, made in the days following the Nakatani fight, framed retirement as a legitimate option after four divisional titles and a return to the top of the pound-for-pound rankings.

Naoya Inoue is 33. He has not publicly indicated any intention to step away. In his post-fight remarks at Tokyo Dome, he called the win a significant milestone and left open the possibility of a Nakatani rematch.

Nakatani Surgery Reported

Any immediate rematch appears unlikely. Multiple reports out of Japan indicate Nakatani requires surgery related to injuries sustained during the May 2 fight, which would push back his return timeline. Specific details on the procedure and recovery window have not been publicly disclosed.

CBS Sports’ live coverage from fight night described a cautious early pace before the fight escalated into the back-and-forth exchanges that left both fighters marked up by the later rounds.

Carrington Steps Forward

Bruce Carrington, the undefeated American featherweight prospect, has used the post-fight news cycle to position himself as a potential Inoue opponent should the champion move up to 126 pounds. Carrington has stated publicly that he is ready immediately and believes he matches up well at featherweight.

Carrington, a 2020 Olympic alternate signed with Top Rank, is unbeaten as a professional and has been building toward a title opportunity at featherweight. A fight with Inoue would represent a significant step up.

Bam Rodriguez and the 122-Pound Question

Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez remains the matchup most frequently mentioned in pound-for-pound conversations involving Inoue. Rodriguez has captured world titles at junior bantamweight and has been linked to a potential move up to 122 pounds, where Inoue currently sits.

Inoue has previously indicated he would like one or two more fights at super bantamweight before considering a move to featherweight, which would leave a window for a Rodriguez matchup at 122. No negotiations have been publicly confirmed.

Where It Stands

Nothing has been signed. Inoue has not announced his next opponent or his next weight class. What has changed in two weeks is the volume and the stakes of the conversation around him: a P4P coronation from the consensus former No. 1, a retirement suggestion from inside his own camp, a callout from a rising American at the next weight up, and a PPV figure that has shifted the economics of any future negotiation.