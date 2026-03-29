Sixty years ago today, a 34-year-old Harvard Law School graduate with no experience in boxing promotion staged a heavyweight championship defense at Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto. The champion was Muhammad Ali. The challenger was George Chuvalo. And the promoter, Bob Arum, was a former federal prosecutor who had stumbled into the fight business almost by accident.

On March 29, 1966, Arum’s career in boxing began. It has not stopped since.

Ali defended his title that night with a unanimous decision over the rugged Canadian, but it was the circumstances surrounding the fight that tested Arum. Cities across the United States had refused to host Ali following his vocal opposition to the Vietnam War, and Arum stepped forward to make the fight happen north of the border. It was a challenging first promotion by any measure.

“60 years is a lot of time. I’ve met some fabulous people, and it’s been a great adventure,” Arum said in a statement released by the company. “People ask what my toughest promotion was. My toughest promotion was my first fight, just getting the fight on. Everything else was easy in comparison.”

From the Justice Department to the Ring

Arum’s path to boxing was unconventional. A Brooklyn native, he graduated from Harvard Law School and went to work as a federal prosecutor under U.S. Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy. In 1962, as head of the tax division for the Southern District of New York, he oversaw the seizure of proceeds from the Floyd Patterson vs. Sonny Liston heavyweight championship fight. A few years later, while in private practice, he met Ali, and the connection that followed would reshape the sport.

What started with one fight in Toronto became 27 Ali bouts promoted or co-promoted by Arum and Top Rank. From there, the company became a central force in the Four Kings era of the 1980s, staging major fights involving Sugar Ray Leonard, Marvin Hagler, Thomas Hearns, and Roberto Duran. Arum later guided George Foreman’s improbable comeback to a heavyweight title at age 45 and shepherded Manny Pacquiao through championship campaigns in eight weight classes.

The list of fighters who turned professional, developed, and won world titles under Top Rank’s banner reads like a history of the sport itself: Oscar De La Hoya, Floyd Mayweather Jr., Miguel Cotto, Michael Carbajal, Donald Curry, Teofimo Lopez, Shakur Stevenson, Jose Ramirez, Oscar Valdez, Vasiliy Lomachenko, Terence Crawford, and Naoya Inoue, among dozens of others.

The Numbers Behind Six Decades

Hall of Fame matchmaker Bruce Trampler, who has been with the company since 1980, compiled a statistical summary that puts the scope of Top Rank’s operation into perspective. The company has promoted 2,203 boxing cards, including 722 world title fights, across 223 American cities and 95 foreign cities in 30 countries. Top Rank has promoted shows in 43 of the 50 states. It has staged 940 shows on ESPN, 129 on HBO, 98 on CBS, and 73 on ABC.

Seventy-five Hall of Fame fighters have competed under the Top Rank banner. Seven members of the company’s own staff have been inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame: Arum, Teddy Brenner, Irving Rudd, Bruce Trampler, Lee Samuels, Brad Jacobs, and Brad Goodman.

Among the individual fighter totals: 41 Miguel Cotto fights, 37 Oscar De La Hoya fights, 35 Floyd Mayweather Jr. fights, 26 Manny Pacquiao fights, 24 Terence Crawford fights, and 20 Marvin Hagler fights. Even a young fighter like Xander Zayas, still just 22 years old, already has 19 fights promoted by Top Rank. Abdullah Mason has 19 as well.

And then there is the footnote at the bottom of Trampler’s ledger: one Snake River Canyon jump promoted by Bob Arum for Evel Knievel.

Adapting Across Eras

The boxing business that Arum entered in 1966 bears almost no resemblance to the one he operates in today. When he promoted Ali vs. Chuvalo, there were no satellites capable of delivering fight broadcasts internationally. The closed-circuit television model that generated revenue for major events was still in its early stages. Pay-per-view did not exist. Streaming was decades away.

“The last thing I would envision myself at that point was to be a boxing promoter,” Arum said. “When I first started, there were no satellites to deliver fight broadcasts to another country. That technology didn’t exist. Everything in boxing has since changed, from what I was doing at the start to what I’m doing now, 60 years later. The biggest lesson I’ve followed is that you’ve got to be flexible enough to know that things will not always be the same.”

That flexibility has been tested more recently than at any point in the company’s history. When Top Rank’s long-running partnership with ESPN ended in mid-2025, the company found itself without a broadcast home for the first time in decades. Arum navigated the gap by placing fighters on other promoters’ cards, launching a free FAST channel on Tubi, Pluto TV, and Roku, and ultimately securing a multi-year media rights deal with DAZN that brought the company’s entire roster and six-decade archive to the platform that now houses the majority of professional boxing’s major promotions.

The Current Roster and the Road Ahead

At 94, Arum continues to develop the next generation of fighters. Keyshawn Davis, Xander Zayas, Abdullah Mason, and Bruce Carrington represent the latest wave of Top Rank prospects being built toward world title contention. The model is the same one Arum has used for decades: sign talented young fighters, develop them on regular cards, and position them for championship opportunities when they are ready.

That model now exists in a boxing landscape more competitive and structurally complex than anything Arum has navigated before. Zuffa Boxing, backed by TKO Group Holdings and Saudi investment, has entered the sport with the financial scale and corporate infrastructure of a publicly traded conglomerate. The Ali Act amendments currently moving through Congress could reshape the regulatory framework under which all promoters operate. Arum himself has been among the most vocal opponents of the bill, warning Congress that the three core fighter protections established by the original Ali Act would be stripped from any boxer who signs with a Unified Boxing Organization.

The competitive dynamics are different. The economics are different. The platforms are different. But the fundamental business of identifying talent and building champions remains unchanged, and no active promoter has done it longer or at a higher level than Arum.

“When I look back, what I’m most proud about of the 60 years that I’ve spent in this sport is to have lasted as long as I have, both physically and mentally,” Arum said. “It’s not easy to be a promoter.”

Top Rank will commemorate the anniversary throughout 2026 with archival programming, special features, and original digital content spanning the company’s past, present, and future.