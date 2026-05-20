Snoop Dogg is attached to star in an upcoming boxing drama titled The Faith of Long Beach, according to Deadline, which first reported the casting. The Long Beach native will appear opposite Brandon Perea, known for his role in the Jordan Peele film Nope.

The project is a feature film rather than a series. It will be written and directed by Eric Amadio, who previously worked on the FX series Snowfall. Snoop’s specific role has not been disclosed.

The Story

Per Deadline, The Faith of Long Beach follows a soft-spoken street fighter raised in a Long Beach group home who is torn between a troubled past and a future in professional boxing as he attempts to leave backyard brawls behind and follow his estranged father into the sport. Amadio described the film as both a coming-of-age boxing picture and a story about faith, framing that theme as faith in yourself when no one else has any and faith in the people who refuse to give up on you.

Amadio addressed both lead casting choices in comments reported by Deadline, saying Perea gave him the nuanced, complicated fighter the role required, and that Snoop brought the authentic figure who has seen every version of that kid and still bets on him.

Production Details

The film will be produced by Snoop Dogg’s Death Row Pictures alongside Everlast Pictures. In a statement, Snoop said his company was proud to be part of the project, calling it a story built on heart, grit, struggle and redemption tied to the Long Beach spirit.

Deadline first reported on the project in March 2022, when rapper and actor Common was attached to co-star opposite Perea. Production is set to begin in Los Angeles later this summer.

Snoop Dogg’s acting credits include BMF, Day Shift, Dolemite Is My Name, Starsky & Hutch and Soul Plane.