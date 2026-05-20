The planned exhibition between Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather has been rescheduled to the fall of 2026 after Tyson suffered a broken hand in training, according to a release issued Wednesday by BZA PR on behalf of the promotion.

The release stated that Tyson, who was photographed wearing a cast, is recovering and intends to proceed with the bout once healed. It described the delay as a short postponement and said the date, venue, and FIGHT SPORTS broadcast plans would be announced shortly. Per the release, the exhibition had most recently been scheduled for May 30 under agreements with CSI Sports and FIGHT SPORTS.

The matchup between the two former champions was first reported in September 2024 and originally targeted for spring 2026. In the months since, the bout has moved through several proposed dates and locations without a confirmed broadcaster. A planned April 25 date in the Democratic Republic of Congo did not materialize. Veteran reporter Dan Rafael wrote in March that the bout “definitely won’t be that date,” citing a source with knowledge of the plans.

Tyson advisor Amer Abdallah told Boxing News in April that a contract remained in place and that he believed the fight would proceed. Tyson himself acknowledged the hand injury earlier this year.

Tyson, 59, last competed in November 2024, when he returned to the professional ring and lost a decision to Jake Paul. Mayweather, who retired with a 50-0 professional record, has not fought professionally since stopping Conor McGregor in 2017, though he has continued to take part in exhibition bouts. Mayweather has separately confirmed a June 27 exhibition against Greek kickboxer Mike Zambidis in Athens and is tied to a September professional rematch with Manny Pacquiao in Las Vegas.

CSI Sports, founded by Richard and Craig Miele in 1997, holds rights to a catalog of championship boxing events and operates the FIGHT SPORTS network. The company said it would debut new technology in 2026, without providing further detail.