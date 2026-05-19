Claressa Shields responded publicly on Tuesday to her ban from Most Valuable Promotions events, dismissing the sanction, stating she had previously declined to sign with the promotion, and indicating that her legal team would address what she described as false statements and defamation. The posts on X follow MVP’s announcement on Monday that the undisputed heavyweight champion was banned from its events until further notice after a physical altercation with Alycia Baumgardner at MVP MMA 1 at the Intuit Dome on Saturday, May 16.

Baumgardner, who is signed to MVP and holds unified titles at 130 pounds, said on Monday that she was “physically assaulted without provocation” and that the matter would be handled legally. BoxingInsider previously reported on the ban and Baumgardner’s response.

Shields’ Response to MVP

Shields addressed the promotion directly in a post on X.

“Now To MVP, y’all tried to sign me, I declined!” Shields wrote. “You can not ban me from a place I didn’t want to be! I can go fight anywhere in the world Tomorrow! So any one who think this weak ass ban matters it don’t. Those false statements will be addressed too. Y’all fighter threatening me and then playing victim is insane. MVP y’all lying on me is NOTHING NEW! Since you guys came out the gate, nothing but disrespect! Calling y’all fighters ‘the Real GWOAT’, overlooking my accomplishments, trying to erase my hard work in women’s boxing & constantly trying to assassinate my character with LIES!”

MVP, co-founded by Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian, has signed multiple female fighters in recent years, including Baumgardner and Amanda Serrano. Shields has not previously confirmed publicly that she was offered a contract by the promotion.

Shields’ Broader Statement

Earlier on Tuesday, Shields posted a longer statement on X framing the encounter as the product of an extended pattern of hostility directed at her, and stating that the circulating video did not capture the full sequence of events.

“I have dedicated my life to the sport of boxing. Through the grace of God I have been blessed. My talent has allowed me to undeniably take woman’s boxing to a new level,” Shields wrote. “That doesn’t stop at the ring. What circulated online does not tell the full story. Until now. I do not condone violence. I never have. But I am also not someone who will stand in silence while continuously being verbally attacked, threatened, discriminated against or assassinate my character. Nor will I allow the reality of disrespect turn into a narrative or talking point about colorism or envy.”

Shields continued: “There is a documented history of attacks and threats by this person that led to this moment, and that history will speak for itself. There is a difference between aggression and protection. I stand on integrity. I stand on what I’ve built. I’m a champion. Any further false allegations, or defamation of character will be handled accordingly by my legal team.”

Shields did not detail the documented history she referenced, nor did she identify what specific statements from MVP or Baumgardner she views as defamatory.

Where Things Stand

According to ESPN, MVP’s ban applies to all of its future events and is in effect until further notice, with no conditions disclosed for its potential reversal. No civil filing has been reported on either side. Both camps have stated that legal teams are involved.

Shields holds the undisputed heavyweight championship and has competed at weights between 154 and 175 pounds. Baumgardner holds unified titles at 130 pounds. A sanctioned bout between the two has long been considered impractical because of the weight differential, a point that has been a recurring element of their public exchanges since 2022.

MVP’s Saturday card in Inglewood was its first MMA promotion and its first event in partnership with Netflix. Ronda Rousey stopped Gina Carano in 17 seconds of the main event.