Most Valuable Promotions has banned undisputed heavyweight champion Claressa Shields from all of its events following a physical altercation with undisputed junior lightweight champion Alycia Baumgardner inside a VIP area at MVP MMA 1 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California on Saturday, May 16. Baumgardner, who is signed to MVP, has since stated that she intends to pursue the matter legally.

The promotion, co-founded by Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian, issued its statement on Monday evening through its official channels.

“Most Valuable Promotions is aware of the incident during MVP’s Rousey vs. Carano event on Saturday night involving physical contact by Claressa Shields toward Alycia Baumgardner,” the statement read. “MVP maintains a strict zero-tolerance policy for hostile, threatening, or aggressive behavior toward fighters, staff, media, or guests at any of our events. Physical altercations outside the ring or cage are unacceptable in any MVP environment.”

The promotion added: “There is a time and a place for fighter tension and banter, but to physically attack a fellow athlete while there as a guest inside a private VIP area is unacceptable.” MVP closed the statement by announcing that, effective immediately, Shields is banned from all MVP events until further notice.

The card, which featured Ronda Rousey’s 17-second win over Gina Carano in the main event, was MVP’s first MMA promotion and its inaugural event in partnership with Netflix. BoxingInsider previously reported on the confrontation, in which video circulating online showed Shields slapping Baumgardner’s hand away before contact was made and security separated the two.

Claressa Shields has been banned from all MVP events after slapping Alycia Baumgardner at the Ronda Rousey fight 😳 Alycia says she’s also taking legal action pic.twitter.com/yC4kwCi0je — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) May 19, 2026

Baumgardner’s Response

Baumgardner issued a statement on social media on Monday, framing the encounter as an unprovoked attack and indicating that the matter would be handled in court.

“While attending Most Valuable Promotions’ inaugural MMA event as a guest, I was physically assaulted without provocation,” Baumgardner wrote. “This behavior follows a continued pattern from someone who has publicly celebrated other fighters’ brain injuries, initiated one-sided altercations, and engaged in repeated public attacks.”

Baumgardner added: “This situation has been and will continue to be handled legally and professionally. My focus remains far beyond individuals who lack discipline, professionalism, and self-control, inside or outside the ring.”

She closed by congratulating MVP and Netflix on the event and stated that she would continue to participate in the growth of women’s combat sports.

Shields’ Position

Shields addressed the encounter in a post on X on Saturday night, framing Baumgardner as the verbal aggressor in the exchange and standing by her response.

“Imma continue giving bitches hell respectfully,” Shields wrote. “That lil ass girl said ‘I’ll beat your ass right now’ after already disrespecting me. Now you classy and playing victim. Can’t go around threatening people, take that & try and GET YOUR LICK BACK! #GWOAT”

Baumgardner replied briefly on social media with a single word: “Checkmate.”

Background

The dispute between the two champions has played out publicly for several years, primarily on social media and in interviews, and has included Shields’ references to Baumgardner’s 2023 failed VADA test and Baumgardner’s responses dismissing the topic. A sanctioned bout between the two has long been considered impractical because of the weight gap. Baumgardner holds unified titles at 130 pounds, while Shields has competed at weights ranging from 154 to 175 pounds and currently holds the undisputed heavyweight championship.

The ban applies to all future MVP events and is in effect until further notice. The promotion did not detail what conditions, if any, would lead to the ban being lifted.

Baumgardner has not specified the nature or venue of any potential legal filing. Shields has not publicly responded to MVP’s ban or Baumgardner’s statement at the time of publication.

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