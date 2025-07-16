 Top Contenders Headline on the Boardwalk

Boxing Returns to Tropicana Atlantic City – Fri. July 25, 2025

Atlantic City, NJ – Boxing Insider Promotions presents its fifth event at Tropicana in 14 months, featuring a compelling night of professional boxing on Friday, July 25, 2025, at 7 PM in the Tropicana Showroom. This card combines national contenders with local talent and will stream live on DAZN for global viewers.

Tickets: https://www.ticketmaster.com/boxing-insider-live-professional-boxing-atlantic-city-new-jersey-07-25-2025/event/02006296DC4E6DB4

“Each event builds on the last, we are excited to showcase Andy Dominguez and Dominique Crowder for the fans in AC as well as bringing back Bruce Seldon Jr and Introducing Roney Hines and Daiyaan Butt” Larry Goldberg, Boxing Insider Promotions

Featured National Contenders

The lineup showcases top-tier fighters:

– **Andy Dominguez** (12-1, 6 KOs): The Bronx-based light flyweight debuts in Atlantic City, facing Byron Rojas (24-4-3, 12 KOs) for the WBC US Junior Light Flyweight Silver Title in 50/50 title showdown.

– **Dominique “Dimes” Crowder** (18-0, 11 KOs): Baltimore’s undefeated bantamweight returns following a first-round knockout last November, bringing elite skills to the Jersey Shore.

– **Roney Hines** (14-0-1, 8 KOs): The 6’6″ heavyweight with an 80-inch reach takes on Ed Fountain in an eight-round contest focused on power.

– **Daiyaan “Badshah” Butt** (20-2, 10 KOs): Philadelphia’s Temple University graduate makes his Atlantic City debut, adding regional strength to the card.

Local and Rising Talent Highlighting hometown pride:

– **Bruce “The AC Express 2.0” Seldon**: Son of former heavyweight champion Bruce Seldon, this powerful fighter enters his first six-round bout in his fourth Tropicana appearance.

– **Julio Sanchez III**: From Pleasantville, the promising prospect follows his professional debut victory with a challenging match against veteran Alexander Stone.

Event host: Undefeated junior middleweight Justin “Mr. Atlantic City” Figueroa, a key figure in Atlantic City’s boxing resurgence, who is preparing for a title bout in Texas next month.

Event Details

– **Date & Time**: Friday, July 25, 2025 | 7:00 PM

– **Venue**: Tropicana Showroom, Atlantic City, NJ

– **Stream**: Live on DAZN

– **Tickets**: $52–$204, available at Ticketmaster.com or Tropicana Box Office

Sponsored by Medical Aesthetic Center of Marmora, ACBreakz, Azad Watches on W. 47th, and Decked NYC.

Card subject to change.

