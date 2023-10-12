Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT Buy Tickets

Tim Tszyu: “Every Next Fight Is The Hardest Fight”

Posted on 10/12/2023

By: Sean Crose

Things have most distinctly not gone as planned for Tim Tszyu. The Australian fighter was supposed to face undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo for all the figurative marbles when the one and only Canelo Alvarez picked Charlo to be his next opponent. No more Charlo fight. No more chance at an undisputed title. That doesn’t mean, however, that Tszyu plans on letting the sport past him by. This Saturday, the 23-0 fighter will be taking on the 22-2 Brian Mendoza in his native Australia.

May be an image of 1 person and activewear

The fight might seem like a tuneup – but it is far from that. Besting Mendoza is no small thing. This is a fighter, after all, who has 16 of 22 victories by way of knockout. What’s more, Mendoza’s last performance saw him knock out the highly regarded Sebastian Fondura in 7. He may be the underdog entering the ring on Saturday night, but if Mendoza pulls off the upset, don’t expect too many people to shocked. Indeed, Tszyu himself has made it clear that Mendoza is not an opponent to be taken lightly. Then again, Tszyu doesn’t believe any opponent should be taken lightly. “Every next fight,” he says, “is the hardest fight.”

Tszyu certainly knows there’s a lot on the line for him this weekend, especially with a confident Mendoza questioning his power. “Wait until he feels it,” Tszyu says in response. “I don’t like to talk too much. I show it.” With that in mind, Tszyu isn’t afraid to talk about the fact 2023 has so far been disappointing of him. “Not satisfied at all,” he says. “You know how it is.” Still, Tszyu knows he has to keep moving forward, keep challenging himself. In order to further his career, he’s even willing to have this be his last fight in Australia. “It’s the last hooray,” he says. “This is the last one.”

Tszyu, for those who don’t know, is something of boxing royalty. His father, Kostya won and held numerous world titles at light welterweight throughout the course of his career. What’s more, Tszyu’s younger brother Nikita has also joined the family business, thus far having earned himself a 6-0 record. It won’t be family legacy, titles, or even fights abroad that occupy Tszyu’s mind on fight night, however. The focus will be on the dangerous Mendoza, a man who can make a disappointing year even more disappointing for Tszyu.

“We keep turning it up,” Tszyu says, “keep putting it on, keep creating these memories and keep doing what I’m doing.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 56: Ronica Jeffrey in studio
March 25th
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
The Winner Of Fury-Usyk May Not Be Undisputed Heavyweight Champion For Long
October 6th
Brian ‘BoMac’ McIntyre Walks Out Of British Courtroom A Free Man
October 9th
Leigh Wood Comes From Behind To Stop Josh Warrington In Stunning Fashion
October 7th
It’s Official: David Benavidez To Face Demetrius Andrade On November 25th
October 10th
“This Is Definitely The Biggest Fight Of My Career” David Benavidez Prepares To Face Demetrius Andrade
October 12th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2023 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend