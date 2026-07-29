The Fight returns Saturday, August 1, with a championship doubleheader from Las Vegas, as Lamont “The Reaper” Roach Jr. and William “El Camaron” Zepeda meet for the vacant WBC lightweight world championship live on TNT, truTV and DAZN.

Roach Jr. (25-1-3, 10 KOs) of Washington, D.C. arrives as boxing’s unluckiest man with the scorecards. The former super featherweight champion fought Gervonta Davis to a majority draw for the WBA lightweight title in March 2025, then added another majority draw against Isaac Cruz at super lightweight in December. Most ringside observers had him winning both. Saturday is his chance to make the judges irrelevant.

Zepeda (33-1, 27 KOs) of San Mateo Atenco, Mexico returns from a year away following the lone loss of his career, a wide decision against Shakur Stevenson in July 2025. Before that night, the relentless pressure fighter had run through the division on volume alone, with wins over Tevin Farmer, Rene Alvarado and Maxi Hughes. The style matchup writes itself: Zepeda’s output against Roach’s counters, and it is why this one carries Fight of the Year expectations.

The belt is open because Stevenson moved up to 140 pounds and took the WBO junior welterweight title from Teofimo Lopez at Madison Square Garden in January, becoming a four-division champion. The WBC then ordered Roach Jr. and Zepeda to meet for the vacant strap, as BoxingInsider reported when the fight was made.

In the co-feature, IBF lightweight world champion Raymond Muratalla (24-0, 17 KOs) defends against Brazil’s Robson Conceicao (21-3-1, 10 KOs), the 2016 Olympic gold medalist and former world champion. With two 135-pound belts on the line in one night, Saturday could reshape the entire division. The undercard features Charles Conwell against Paul Kroll along with a lineup of contenders and rising prospects.

Fight week begins Thursday, July 30, with the final press conference airing at 4 p.m. ET on truTV. The official weigh-in follows Friday, July 31, at 4 p.m. ET on truTV.

Saturday’s coverage opens at 7:30 p.m. ET with the Ringside pre-fight show on TNT and truTV, hosted by Adam Lefkoe with a studio team of pound-for-pound great Terence Crawford, Hall of Famer Timothy Bradley Jr. and former welterweight champion Shawn Porter. Hall of Famer and Golden Boy Promotions chairman Oscar De La Hoya joins as a special guest. The main card begins at 8 p.m. ET on TNT, truTV and DAZN, with Todd Grisham on play-by-play, Sergio Mora on analysis and Chris Mannix reporting.

The Fight, the monthly boxing franchise from TNT Sports and DAZN, continues Friday, September 4, from Newark, New Jersey, where former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. returns against Damian Knyba, and Vito Mielnicki Jr. faces middleweight title challenger Austin “Ammo” Williams.