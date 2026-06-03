Lamont “The Reaper” Roach Jr. and William “El Camarón” Zepeda will fight for the vacant WBC lightweight world championship on Saturday, Aug. 1 at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, promoter Golden Boy announced. The 12-round bout headlines “The Fight,” a new monthly series from TNT Sports and DAZN, and will air in the United States on TNT and truTV and stream worldwide on DAZN. Golden Boy is promoting in co-promotion with TGB Promotions and ProBox Promotions.

Roach Jr. (25-1-3, 10 KOs) of Washington, D.C., and Zepeda (33-1, 27 KOs) of San Mateo Atenco, Mexico, both arrive after recent title-level fights without a win. Roach Jr. fought two majority draws over the past year, against Gervonta Davis for the WBA lightweight title in March 2025 and against Isaac Cruz at super lightweight in December 2025. Zepeda has not fought since dropping a unanimous decision to Shakur Stevenson for the WBC lightweight title in July 2025, the lone loss of his career.

How the Title Came Vacant

The WBC lightweight championship opened up after Stevenson moved up to 140 pounds. He took the WBO junior welterweight title from Teofimo Lopez at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 31, becoming a four-division champion, after which the WBC listed its 135-pound title as vacant. The sanctioning body later ordered Roach Jr. and Zepeda to meet for the belt.

“We’ve been working hard since my last fight,” Zepeda said in a press release. “We’re at the forefront of the lightweight division, and we know every opponent at this level presents a serious challenge. Once again, we’ve been given the opportunity to fight for a world championship, and we’re ready to show the world exactly who ‘El Camarón’ Zepeda is.”

Roach Jr., who won the WBA super featherweight title with a split-decision victory over Héctor García in November 2023, framed the bout as another step up in class. “This is my fourth consecutive world title fight coming up in a different weight class,” he said. “No doubt, I am bringing boxing back, and I’m coming for the top spot.”

“William Zepeda has earned every bit of this opportunity,” said Oscar De La Hoya, chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “For years, he has taken on every challenge put in front of him and established himself as one of the most exciting fighters in boxing with his relentless pressure, incredible work rate, and fan-friendly style.”

Tickets go on general sale Friday, June 5 at 10 a.m. PT through AXS.com and GoldenBoy.com, priced at $300, $200, $150, $75, $50 and $30 plus applicable fees. A presale opens Thursday, June 4. The undercard and media credential details will be announced in the coming weeks.