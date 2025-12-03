Terence Crawford Stripped Of WBC Super Middleweight Title

By: Sean Crose

The World Boxing Council has stripped Terence Crawford of its WBC super middleweight title, which Crawford won after a genius outing against Canelo Alvarez this past September. “On September 13, 2025,” wrote the WBC in a statement, “Terence Crawford became the WBC World Super Middleweight Champion by defeating Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez in a brilliant performance. The fight was contested for the WBC, WBO, IBF, and WBA titles—for the Undisputed championship of the world.”

Per the WBC: “Champion Crawford allegedly earned 50 million dollars for that fight. Appreciating the magnitude of that event, the WBC modified its rules to limit the Boxer’s Bout Fee to a 0.6% sanction fee instead of the 3% that the WBC Rules & Regulations require. The WBC was going to allocate 75% of Champion Crawford’s Boxer’s Bout Fee to the José Sulaimán Boxers Fund, which is administered by the Nevada Community Foundation. The Fund’s mission is to assist fighters around the world in need of humanitarian aid.”

According to the WBC: “The Fund has benefited hundreds of boxers and their families all around the world. As an example, just recently, the Fund has assisted fighters like Iran Barkley, who is battling cancer, and the recently deceased Vanes Martirosyan.” Returning to Crawford: “The WBC put Champion Crawford on notice regarding his failure to comply with express mandates of the WBC Rules & Regulations; specifically, the non-payment of the Boxer’s Bout Fees for his last two fights: against Israil Madrimov and against Saúl Álvarez.”

Crawford, however, reportedly refused to pay the fees regardless. “The WBC sent multiple communications to Champion Crawford, his manager, and his legal counsel,” the press release read. “Very unfortunately, the WBC did not receive an acknowledgment of receipt nor any response to any of those communications. The WBC had no choice but to act, considering Champion Crawford had received ample notification and multiple opportunities to address and resolve the situation.”

With all that being said, Crawford himself has been busy on social media battling naysayers. “It’s one thing to say all Crawford can’t beat this guy he’s going to get knocked out,” he posted on Tuesday. “I been hearing that my whole life and for some reason when it be the other way around they come up with a book of excuses.” In truth, it’s doubtful Crawford’s ability will be questioned by serious fans now that he’s dominated and defeated Canelo. This is boxing, though, where people always find things to criticized.