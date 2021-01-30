Showtime Recap: Michael Coffie Crushes Darmani Rock

By: Sean Crose

Heavyweight Michael Coffie appeared on Saturday’s Fox card, as he took on Darmani Rock in a scheduled 10 rounder. The 11-0 Coffie was previously seen stopping Joey Abell in the second round back in November. The 17-0 Rock had last been spotted retiring Lorenzo Smith way back in 2019.

Coffie started off patiently against Rock, who was clearly out of shape. Coffie then went on to work the body in the second. Rock went down hard from an uppercut in the third, and barely beat the count…but went down and out seconds later.