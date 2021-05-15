Showtime Preview: Luis Nery v Brandon Figueroa; Xavier Martinez v Juan Carlos Burgos; Danny Roman v Ricardo Espinoza

By: Sean Crose

Showtime has a pretty good card tonight, airing live from Carson, California’s Dignity Health Sports Park. The 31-0 Luis Nery will put his record on the line as he faces the 21-0-1 Brandon Figueroa in a scheduled 12 rounder for WBC and WBA super bantamweight titles. The 26 year old Nery won his WBC strap in his last fight, in which he bested Aaron Alameda via unanimous decision. Figueroa won his WBA title by stopping Damien Vazquez last September. This could be quite intriguing, and serious fans may well be eager to see how it turns out.

Danny Roman will also be on Saturday’s card. He’ll be putting his 28-3-1 record on the line against the 25-3 Ricardo Espinoza in a scheduled 10 round affair. Espinoza was last seen in the ring last August where he scored a UD win over Brandon Valdes. The popular Roman, on the other hand, was last seen in September, when he bested Juan Carlos Payano via a UD win. These are two vets who would absolutely love more big opportunities in the future. The fight will be in the super bantamweight division.

Finally, the undefeated Xavier Martinez will put his 16-0 record on the line against the 34-4-2 Juan Carlos Burgos in a scheduled 10 round super featherweight affair. Martinez was last in the ring back in October when he defeated Claudio Marrero, courtesy of a UD. Burgos, on the other hand, was last spotted over a year ago when he earned an 8 round UD over Juan Ramon Bernal.