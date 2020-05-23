Shawn Porter Doubts Keith Thurman Wants Rematch

By: Hans Themistode

Shawn Porter has a long list of fighters he wants to step into the ring with next. But a matchup with fellow former champion Keith Thurman is at the top.

FILE- In this June 20, 2015, file photo, boxer Shawn Porter reacts after being declared the winner by unanimous decision against Adrien Broner after a welterweight fight in Las Vegas. Keith Thurman and Porter have agreed to fight March 12 in a welterweight bout for Thurman’s WBA title.(AP Photo/David Becker, File)

The two shared the ring back in 2016 with Porter coming up just short in the match. Each judge scoring the bout had it the same, 114-113 for Thurman.

It may have been another blemish on his resume but thanks to wins over Andre Berto, Yordenis Ugas and Danny Garcia, Porter’s stock is currently through the roof.

On the contrary, anyone with stock in Thurman might be looking to sell at the moment. Not only is he coming off a loss to Manny Pacquiao, but Thurman also had a lackluster performance against Josesito Lopez in early 2019. Not to mention the loss of two years of his prime due to injury.

That, coupled with Porter’s ultra close loss to Errol Spence Jr in late 2019, has him in an excellent position in the Welterweight division.

A rematch with Spence is something that the rough and rugged Porter is currently eyeing, but if a contract with Thurman’s name on it came across his desk he wouldn’t hesitate to sign it. But he isn’t sure the feeling is mutual.

“I’m not sure,” said Porter on a possible second fight with Thurman on Impact Network’s Stars and Champions: Special Edition series. “Keith has been through a lot in and out of the ring. Injuries and things of that nature.”

COVID-19 has condensed the current boxing schedule but there have been signs of life. Promoters such as Bob Arum and Eddie Hearn are already on course to return live boxing to television screens as soon as next month.

Still, even when fighters are allowed to return to the ring, Porter just doesn’t believe that Thurman wants to go another 12 more rounds with him again.

“I’m not sure [Thurman] can look at himself knowing that he may not be 100% and will be ready to take on a challenge like me.”