Giant, a biopic charting the career of former featherweight champion Prince Naseem Hamed, arrives in select U.S. theaters and on VOD on May 22. The film stars Amir El-Masry as Hamed and Pierce Brosnan as his longtime trainer, Brendan Ingle, with Sylvester Stallone among its executive producers.

Directed and written by Rowan Athale, Giant premiered at the BFI London Film Festival in October 2025 and was released in the United Kingdom and Ireland on January 9, 2026, before reaching the Middle East through the Red Sea Film Festival. Vertical holds the U.S. distribution rights, with the film financed by AGC Studios and BondIt Media Capital.

What the Film Covers

The story follows Hamed’s rise from Sheffield, England, to a world title under Ingle, an Irish-born steel worker who ran a boxing gym out of a church hall. According to the official synopsis, the film also addresses the racism and Islamophobia Hamed faced in Britain during the 1980s and 1990s, and centers on his relationship with Ingle, who died in 2018.

Collider published an exclusive clip from the film on May 21 depicting Hamed’s 1994 bout with Vincenzo Belcastro. In that fight, Hamed won the European bantamweight title over 12 rounds in what was only his 12th professional contest, an early marker of the career that followed.

The Fighter Behind the Film

Hamed, a southpaw of Yemeni heritage, finished his professional career with a record of 36-1 and 31 knockouts, holding featherweight titles across multiple sanctioning bodies during the 1990s. Now 51, he was known for his unorthodox style, his pre-fight showmanship, and ring walks that often ended with a flip over the top rope. He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2015.

Following Ingle’s death, Hamed credited his trainer directly for his success, telling The Ring that he would not have achieved what he did in the sport without him.

The supporting cast includes Toby Stephens as promoter Frank Warren and Katherine Dow Blyton as Alma Ingle. The film runs 110 minutes.