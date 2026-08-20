Amanda Serrano defends her unified WBA and WBO featherweight world titles against Argentina’s Lucrecia Manzur on Friday, August 21 at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California, with the all-time women’s knockout record within reach.

Serrano (49-4-1, 32 KOs) tied Christy Martin’s record of 32 knockouts when she stopped Cheyenne Hanson in the second round on May 30 in El Paso, a bout previewed here. A stoppage of Manzur would give the Puerto Rican champion sole possession of the record. A win of any kind would be the 50th of her professional career.

The event, first covered by Boxing Insider when it was announced in July, is being billed by Most Valuable Promotions as the first championship boxing event streamed live on TikTok. The main event also breaks new structural ground: it is the first women’s world title fight scheduled for 12 two-minute rounds rather than the standard 10.

Serrano addressed both firsts at Wednesday’s final press conference at the Pechanga West Ballroom, as reported by Dan Rafael.

“We are fighting on TikTok Live,” Serrano said. “The first. MVP is doing big things for the sport of women’s boxing, and for women in general. I am so excited to be a part of this. This is truly one of the highest moments in my life and my career.”

When the fight was announced, Serrano framed the platform deal as an extension of a career spent pushing women’s boxing into new spaces.

“I’ve dedicated my career to creating opportunities for women’s boxing and bringing our sport to the biggest stages possible, so to headline the first-ever championship boxing event on TikTok is incredibly meaningful,” Serrano said in a statement released through MVP. “Women’s boxing deserves to be seen by as many people around the world as possible, and this partnership gives us the chance to introduce our sport to a massive global audience in a completely new way.”

“I’m also proud that Lucrecia and I will be making history in the first-ever unified women’s world championship contested over 12 two-minute rounds,” she added. “I’m fighting for Puerto Rico, and on Friday August 21, I have the opportunity to make history for my island, break the all-time women’s knockout record, and defend my world titles.”

Manzur (14-4, 7 KOs) is the WBO’s No. 2 ranked contender at featherweight. The 32-year-old from Argentina is fighting outside her home country for the first time as a professional. She has won five straight since a September 2023 stoppage loss to Daniela Bermudez, which was halted due to an ear injury.

“I’ve been asking for this opportunity for a very long time,” Manzur said through MVP. “Ever since I started boxing, I’ve dreamed of fighting for a world title, and now I have the chance to do it against one of the sport’s true icons.”

Serrano, 37, has won world titles in seven weight divisions, more than any woman in the sport’s history, and became Puerto Rico’s first undisputed champion of the four-belt era in 2023. She has said publicly that 2026 is likely her final year as an active fighter. In June she was named to TIME’s inaugural TIME100 Sports list, one of three combat sports figures honored, a story Boxing Insider covered here.

The card is the latest venture for MVP following its merger with PFL. Co-founders Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian addressed the TikTok partnership in the announcement.

“Every event from MVP is about pushing combat sports forward, creating new opportunities for fighters, and reaching fans in innovative ways,” Paul and Bidarian said in a joint statement. “As we enter a new era for MVP following our merger with PFL, our commitment to disrupting the industry has only grown. Amanda Serrano making history in the first world championship fight streamed live on TikTok LIVE is exactly the kind of global moment MVP was built to create.”

Shen Gao, head of Live Operations, Americas at TikTok, said the platform sees the event as a proof of concept. “We’re excited to bring the first championship boxing event to TikTok Live alongside MVP, spotlighting Amanda Serrano as she works toward a historic milestone,” Gao said.

The undercard leans on MVP’s developmental roster. United States Olympian Jahmal Harvey (3-0, 2 KOs) faces Hammet Keb (7-2-1, 6 KOs) in a six-round lightweight bout. Roxy Verduzco (7-0, 1 KO) meets Miguelina Hernandez (4-0, 3 KOs) over eight rounds at featherweight. German Olympic medalist Nelvie Tiafack (4-0, 3 KOs) takes on undefeated Salvador Zavala (7-0, 5 KOs) in a six-round heavyweight contest. Jully Poca (1-0) faces Cinderella Linnear (1-0) over four rounds at super lightweight, and Jocelyn Camarillo (6-0, 1 KO) meets Ashley Felix (7-4, 1 KO) over six rounds at minimumweight.

The broadcast begins Friday at 6 p.m. ET with prelims, and the main card starts at 9 p.m. ET. The full event streams free on MVP’s TikTok, Jake Paul’s TikTok, and both YouTube channels.