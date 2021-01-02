Ryan Garcia vs Luke Campbell Undercard Results: Sean Garcia, Younger Brother Of Ryan Garcia, Ekes Out Majority Decision Win Against Rene Marquez

Things almost got off to a disastrous start for the Garcia household. With his older brother Ryan Garcia in the main event, younger brother Sean Garcia (7-0, 2 KOs) kicked things off at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

In what was a four round opening event, the lightweight prospect was in complete control through the first two rounds. For his opponent however in Rene Marquez (5-6, 2 KOs), he turned up the pressure during the final two rounds.

His added aggression was just enough to sway one judge to score the bout even at 38-38. The final two judges on the other hand, handed the younger Garcia a close win with identical scores of 39-37.