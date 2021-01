Ryan Garcia vs Luke Campbell Undercard Results: Felix Alvarado Destroys Deejay Kriel

Felix Alvarado (36-2, 31 KOs) walked right up to Deejay Kriel (16-2-1, 8 KOs) from the moment the bell rang and dished out a one-sided beating on the night.

After hitting the canvas in the second and fourth rounds, Alvarado closed the show in the tenth round.