Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Ryan Garcia Claims Eddy Reynoso’s Lack Of Time, Not Bad Blood, Led To Split

Posted on 02/13/2022

By: Hans Themistode

(Photo by Kohjiro Kinno/Sports Illustrated via Contour RA by Getty Images)


Ryan Garcia and Eddy Reynoso appeared to be a match made in boxing Heaven.

Following Garcia’s majority decision victory over Carlos Morales in 2018, the California resident was in search of new life. While he was thankful to extend his undefeated record, Garcia was mostly disappointed in his performance. 

In an effort to improve, Garcia sought the guidance of Reynoso. As a tandem, they would go on to blow out the competition. In addition to becoming a deadly puncher, Garcia secured the most impressive win of his career, a seventh-round stoppage over Luke Campbell in January of 2021. Immediately after, Reynoso beamed with joy, even going as far as to say that Garcia’s win over Campbell was the most satisfying of his career.

Ultimately, Garcia’s momentum went by the wayside as he was sidelined for the remainder of the year due to a combination of mental health recovery and right wrist surgery. During his time away from the ring, Canelo Alvarez, Reynoso’s star pupil, chastised Garcia and openly questioned his work ethic. 

Although Garcia has recently opted to leave Reynoso’s stable to join forces with trainer Joe Goossen, the 23-year-old insists that lack of one on one care aided in their amicable split, nothing else.

“It had nothing to do with bad blood, or ego, or any hard feelings,” said Garcia during a self-recorded video. “It’s just time, knowing that Eddy is very busy and I respect it.”

Regardless of what took place behind the scenes, Garcia has no ill-will toward the multiple-time Trainer of the Year award winner. 

Next up for the young star, is a date with fellow lightweight contender, Emmanuel Tagoe. The two are officially slated to square off on April 9th, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. 

Though he’s viewed as a sizable favorite going in, considering how much Garcia wants to accomplish in his boxing career, he refuses to drop the ball during his return fight. 

“You cannot ever take a fighter lightly. This is gonna be a good fight. We’re going to go forward. A world title, all the belts one day.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
EP 51: "Sugar" Ray Leonard
June 22nd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Daniel Jacobs Is Eager To Run Things Back With Canelo Alvarez At Super Middleweight: "I Wouldn’t Be Drained Of Weight"
February 10th
Shawn Porter Stands Behind “Overrated” Jaron Ennis Comments: “I Said What I Said”
February 9th
Yordenis Ugas Confident Heading Into Errol Spence Jr. Showdown: “You Should Put Your Money On Me”
February 8th
Jesse Rodriguez Becomes Boxing's Youngest World Champion, Outpoints Carlos Cuadras
February 6th
The Importance of Leg Day for Boxers
February 23rd

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend