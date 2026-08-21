Rolly Romero makes the first defense of his WBA welterweight world title against Teofimo Lopez on Saturday, August 22 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, headlining a PBC pay-per-view available on DAZN and Prime Video beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Romero (17-2, 13 KOs) has not fought since May 2025, when he entered Times Square as a heavy underdog against Ryan Garcia, scored a second-round knockdown, and won a unanimous decision for the vacant WBA regular title. He was elevated to full champion after Jaron Ennis vacated the belt, a sequence covered in Boxing Insider’s original fight report. Saturday marks a hometown defense for the 30-year-old Las Vegas native after a 15-month layoff.

“I’ve been out of the ring for a minute, but I’m happy to be back on Saturday night,” Romero said Wednesday at the media workout at MGM Grand, in quotes distributed by the promotion. “You don’t want to miss the Rolly show. This is the moment for me to make my legacy.”

Lopez (22-2, 13 KOs) is making his debut at 147 pounds and bidding for a world title in a third division. The former lightweight and junior welterweight champion lost his WBO junior welterweight title to Shakur Stevenson by wide decision in January at Madison Square Garden, a fight Boxing Insider covered here. He arrives in Las Vegas having recently signed an exclusive multi-fight agreement with DAZN through his Takeover Promotions banner.

“This is Teofimo Lopez coming back,” Lopez said Wednesday. “I’m ready for this fight. It’s put up or shut up at this point. They wanna see if I still have it. I’m ready to do whatever it takes.”

“This is my road to undisputed at welterweight,” he added. “It starts August 22. I see myself with my hand raised. Nothing but victory.”

The two fighters share a history in the gym. Romero sparred Lopez before Lopez turned professional, and both men have referenced those sessions throughout the promotion, including at the July press conference in Los Angeles, where Romero called Lopez his little brother.

Romero returned to the subject Wednesday. “We’re two completely different fighters than when we sparred together. You’re gonna see what we’re capable of now when that bell rings.”

“I was doing Teofimo a favor when we sparred, I was getting him ready for his pro debut,” Romero said. “I didn’t even have a fight. But none of that matters now. We’re gonna see on August 22.”

Romero also framed the fight as part of a broader turn in his career. “I’m the one who tries to make all the big fights. Nobody wanted to fight me, for whatever reason. I think everyone knows the real reason. I’m finally at my natural weight.”

“I’ve grown up. I’m 30-years-old now,” he said. “I got some clout and made some money when I was young. Now I’ve changed. I became a better man.”

Lopez, for his part, kept his comments pointed at the audience rather than his opponent. “We’re here to make great fights. We want to fight the best of the best and give everyone a great show,” he said. “I just want to put on a good show and entertain all the fans. That’s what they deserve. I want to inspire the next generation.”

Lopez enters as the betting favorite, listed at roughly -280 with Romero at +205, according to SportsLine.

The Undercard

The pay-per-view lineup beneath the main event, first reported in Boxing Insider’s undercard announcement, features three additional bouts, and the co-main event participants did not wait for fight night to start exchanging words.

Unbeaten middleweight Yoenli Hernandez faces Argentina’s Francisco Daniel Veron in a 10-round co-feature, and Hernandez made clear Wednesday that he has taken note of Veron’s comments during the buildup.

“This is the time to put up or shut up. If he doesn’t wanna stand on what he’s said about my style, he’ll have to pay in the ring,” Hernandez said. “I’m super motivated for this fight. It’s one thing to call the devil, but it’s another thing when he arrives.”

“I fear nothing and I’m ready to go after everything. I respect everyone, but I know what I’m capable of,” he said. “You’re not only gonna see what I’m made of, but I’m gonna humble Veron. He’s been talking trash and now he’s gonna see what happens.”

Veron pointed to the physical matchup and his country’s boxing tradition. “I’m glad to have this opportunity. I’m going to give the best of myself and represent Argentina with pride. You can expect to see me at my best,” he said.

“His reach and height will not affect me. He’s a little bulkier than me, but it can work against him. I feel that I might be able to use speed to my advantage,” Veron said. “Everyone is gonna see what I bring. I have a lot of courage. Argentinian boxers are among the best in the world and I’m coming to prove it.”

Interim WBA super bantamweight champion Victor Santillan meets Gary Antonio Russell in a 12-round bout.

“This is so exciting for me. This is a huge motivation to see everyone here with all the love they’re giving me. I’m ready to show my best for everyone,” Santillan said. “I’m so ready for this opportunity. I love to face the best and that’s what I’m doing on Saturday. I’m coming to steal the show.”

Russell, a longtime contender in the division, kept his comments focused on execution. “The game plan is to execute our game plan and come out victorious with my hand raised. Whatever it takes,” he said. “I treat every fight as a championship match. I’m coming to put my best foot forward and show everyone what I’m capable of doing.”

“My family knows to stay mentally tough and keep grinding and stay resilient through it all,” Russell said. “I’m ready to come out victorious. I expect nothing short of a spectacular performance.”

Super lightweight contender Israel Mercado opens the pay-per-view against Carlos Utria, who is making his United States debut.

“I have this opportunity and I’m gonna take advantage of it. I’m the most slept on fighter in the game and I’m gonna show everyone why on Saturday,” Mercado said. “This is gonna be a very entertaining fight. I’m here to put on a show. I’m here for a reason and I’m gonna go home with a W.”

The event is promoted by TGB Promotions in association with Takeover Promotions. Tickets are on sale through AXS.