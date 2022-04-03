Rolando “Rolly” Romero Opens Up On Gervonta Davis Clash: “I Think It’s The Easiest Fight Of My Life”

By: Hans Themistode

Although Rolando “Rolly” Romero may hold an undefeated record through 14 professional bouts, oddsmakers believe his time as an unblemished fighter is coming to an end.

On May 28th, in Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, Romero will take on hard-hitting multiple division titlist, Gervonta Davis. With Davis holding an undefeated record of his own through 26 ring appearances, the 27-year-old has rendered 24 of those opponents unconscious.

Still, while Davis might be known for his deleterious knockout power and sublime overall boxing skills, Romero isn’t worried about his upcoming opponent. In fact, even with Romero registering five of his 12 career knockouts in the very first round, he believes his showdown against Davis will be his most effortless victory.

“I think it’s the easiest fight of my life,” said Romero during an interview with FightHype.com. “People don’t realize it but I know what’s about to happen.”

It wasn’t too long ago when Romero, a former interim titlist at 135 pounds, believed that a matchup against Davis would never materialize. Initially, the two were set to square off on December 5th, 2021. However, following allegations of sexual assault, Romero was pulled from their upcoming bout.

With the 26-year-old vowing to clear his name, he placed his boxing career on hold while shifting his focus to his legal matters. Several months later, Romero was vindicated of all wrongdoing.

Once given the green light, Romero and Davis began negotiations to revive their heated clash. With an official date and venue locked into place, Romero is anxious to prove to his doubters and naysayers that he is in fact, the better fighter.

Ultimately, despite his bravado, oddsmakers have remained firmly behind Davis, tabbing him as a significant favorite.

Although often annoyed, Romero simply smiles as he listens to the countless voices continuing to question his chances. For those who are unaware of the hard-hitting former interim titlist, Romero takes the time to explain his attributes, as well as why his overall skillset will lead him to victory on May 28th.

“People don’t realize that I’m unbelievably explosive. I’m way faster than I appear. My timing? I land the most accurate shit. I don’t miss punches. I know where to hit you, I know where to hurt you.”