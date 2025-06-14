Richardson Hitchins Drops And Stops George Kambosos In Eight

By: Sean Crose

George Kambosos was in desperate need of a win Saturday night when he squared off against Richardson Hitchins at New York’s Hulu Theater. Former lightweight world titlist Kambosos was now in the role of challenger. What’s more the 32 year old Aussie had lost three of his last six fights. And, as if that all wasn’t enough, defending champion Hitchins entered the ring both undefeated and around five years younger than the former world titlist. A loss to Hitchins might well have made Kambosos yesterday’s news in the lightweight division – something the man was no doubt keenly aware of.

Kambosos pushed the action in the first, although Hitchins put his long, potent jab to use later in the round. HItchins came alive in the second, spitting out jabs and power shots from range. Kambosos, however, kept up the pressure. The third was a close and high octane affair, though Hitchings might have edged it through cleaner punching. By the fourth it was becoming clear that Kambosos’s straight forward attack wasn’t serving him well. Had he employed some angles, Hitchins might not have been edging the fight, as he currently was.

Hitchins hurt his man late in the sixth. It looked like the end of the line for Kambosos but the gutsy Aussie hung on and battled to the bell ending the round. Although he didn’t appear to be winning the fight, Kambosos deserved credit in the seventh for digging deep and giving it every ounce he had. Unfortunately for the former world titlist, however, it didn’t look at the moment like that would be enough. Indeed, Kambosos’ energy level had waned by the seventh. He could still have bursts of energy, but the wear and tear of the battle was showing.

It was obvious in the eighth that Hitchins was not only the aggressor, he was beating Kambosos up very badly. A brutal right, followed by a precision guided body shot sent Kambosos to the mat. Kambsos was able to get to his feet, but he looked so bruised and beaten that the referee wisely stopped the fight. Should the bout have been allowed to continue, Kambosos might have truly gotten hurt.

“If you don’t know,” Richardson said after the fight, “now you know.” He then went on to say in quite a vulgar manner he wanted to face Devin Haney (fighters know how to make a point). “It is what it is,” a cheerful, respectful Kambosos stated. “All the best to Richie.”