Pitbull Cruz To Face Lamont Roach in December

“Mexican star and former world champion Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz,” says Premiere Boxing Champions, “and reigning WBA Super Featherweight World Champion Lamont Roach will face off for the Interim WBC Super Lightweight title.” And so Roach, who had seemingly been marginalized after fighting Gervonta Davis to a draw last spring is once again set for a serious fight.

Sure, Roach isn’t getting a massive payday, the kind of payday he would get rematching Davis, but Davis is facing Jake Paul next in a lucrative novelty fight. And besides, facing the likes of Cruz could build his reputation nearly as much as the draw with Davis did. And that sort of thing could lead to more and more lucrative throwdowns. Yet Roach’s career won’t be furthered if he can’t top Cruz.

“I’m used to people talking their stuff before they step into the ring and then we see what happens,” Ring Magazine quotes Cruz as saying “All I can say is I’m gonna show him the same way I showed Rolly…if you talk before the fight, then you’ll see inside the ring that trash talk goes by the wayside,” Cruz continued. “In the end, I’m gonna come out on top.” The man is called “Pitbull” for a reason.

The thing about Cruz is the fact that the guy has turned pressure to fighting into a near art form. Don’t believe it? Ask Rolly Romero. Roach on the other hand is a man more boxer than knockout artist. He’s not to be underestimated, though. Many, if not most, believe he should have gotten the decision over Davis earlier this year. Like Cruz, Roach is taking matters seriously.

“Taking this fight shows I’m old school,” the WBC quotes Roach as saying. “Cruz is explosive, but I’m ready for everything. If he can’t handle what I bring, it will be a very long night for him,” There’s no doubt the man oozes confidence. “I’m in my best physical and mental shape. Moving up in weight is one more step for me. This fight will show what I’m made of.”

This is an interesting matchup set to go down December 6th in Texas. It’s one worth looking forward to as 2025 wraps up. Each fighter is unique, hungry and determined, which are the ingredients of all good fights. The truth is that neither man has been expected to do what he’s done. That in and of itself is impressive. To see them square off, each at his best, will make things all the more impressive