PBC On Fox Undercard: Omar Juarez Bests Elias Damian Araujo

Posted on 04/17/2021

By: Sean Crose

Rising super lightweight Omar Juarez appeared on Saturday’s Fox televised PBC card from LA’s Shrine Exposition Center. The 10-0 Texan faced the 21-2-0 Elias Damian Araujo in a scheduled 10 round affair. Things started slowly enough in the first. Juarez fired well in the second. Araujo was game, but, early on at least, appeared outgunned. Both men fought in close in the third. Juarez employed a style reminiscent of his hero Roy Jones in the fourth. Araujo pursued in the fifth, which he had been doing throughout the fight. Here, though, he was doing effective work.

The sixth saw Araujo fight aggressively while Juarez picked his harder shots. It was a rather exciting fight. Juarez continued to strategically place his shots in the seventh. By the eighth, it was clear that Juarez was allowing Araujo to move in so he could land effectively on him. The ninth played out the same way the previous rounds had. Juarez made sure he maintained control of the fight in the tenth and final round. Indeed, the judges ruled in favor of Juarez via split decision.

