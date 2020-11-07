PBC On Fox Undercard: Negron, Coffie Score Second Round Victories

By: Sean Crose

Heavyweight Joey Abell, 35-10 battled Michael Coffie, 10-0, in a scheduled 8 rounder Saturday at the Microsoft Theater in LA as part of a PBC on Fox card. Combat vet – he served in the Marines – Coffie played it cool in the first, positioning himself for clean shots. A clean body shot from Coffie at the beginning of the second sent Abell down and out. To be fair, it looked like Abell did some damage to his arm.

A few minutes earlier, the first (televised) fight of the night also ended in the second round when the 22-3 Carlos Negron stopped the 18-3 Rafael Rios. Negron caused Rios to take a knee in the second. Rios got up, but was sent to the mat again. Once more, Rios rose, but a flurry of Negron shots led to the referee stopping the fight early. The fight had been scheduled for six rounds in the heavyweight division.