Oleksandr Usyk says he has two more fights before He retires

By: Sean Crose

Oleksandr Usyk has certainly had quite a career for himself. It’s not every day that a fighter becomes an undisputed champion of not one, but two separate weight divisions. It’s even less likely that those divisions would be the heavyweight and cruiserweight realms respectively. Yet in the past decade Usyk has found himself conquering both divisions completely. And now it appears that the undefeated Ukrainian is thinking of hanging up the gloves. First, however, he wants to fight two more times. He’s got his eye on the winner of Daniel Dubois’ title fight against Joseph Parker first.

“I will fight who will win, Joseph Parker, Daniel Dubois, no problem,” the 38 year old titlist stated to Sky Sports. One suspects Usyk may want Dubois to win, as Dubois arguably put Usyk to the mat when they fought a few years back. Although the shot was ruled a low blow, and Usyk went on to stop Dubois within the distance, the bout managed to raise a few eyebrows. Not that Usyk would mind facing a rejuvenated Parker. This is a guy who has taken – and defeated – all comers.There’s a reason Usyk is starting to be considered an all time great.

To recognize the kind of impact Usyk has made, consider the fact that heavyweight was seen as being a super sized division before Usyk came along. It was becoming an accepted belief that the days of traditionally sized heavyweights were over. Yet Usyk, who stands under a very traditional six feet five inches tall, was able to defeat two of the top super sized heavies two times a piece. Anthony Joshua was simply outclassed in both his fights against Usyk – a surprise considering the fact Joshua was a far more versatile athlete than he had been given credit for.

Tyson Fury put up a better fight than Joshua (styles make fights, after all), but he too was bested twice by the maestro Usyk. The truth is that Fury, like Joshua before him, was unable to dominate the tempo of the fight, and that, it seems, made all the difference. Still, so long as Usyk continues to remain the intensely focused professional things should work out to his liking. If he does step away from the ring with his health, bank account and record in tact, Usyk’s run as a professional boxer will have certainly been an extraordinary one.