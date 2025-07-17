Oleksandr Usyk-Daniel Dubois: Preview And Prediction

By: Sean Crose

The buzz for this one has been rather low key here in the States. Perhaps it’s because no American fighter is involved or maybe it’s because the fight won’t be broadcast in prime time in the America. More than likely, however, it’s because WBA, WBC, and WBO world titlist Oleksandr Usyk has already fought IBF heavyweight titlist Daniel Dubois once before and emerged victorious. Because Usyk stopped Dubois in the ninth round of their 2023 fight, this weekend’s rematch between the two men may all seem like old news. It’s a mistake to view this matchup as irrelevant, however. First of all, the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world is at stake. That in and of itself makes this a major event.

There’s also the matter of the first fight these two had a few years back, as well. Although he won the fight in violent fashion, Usyk was severely hurt by Usyk in the fifth by what many say was a low blow and what others call a clean shot on the beltline (the shot looked clean to this writer). After having been given a beyond generous amount of time to recover by the referee, Usyk went on to vanquish Dubois four rounds later that night. Still, there was a whiff of controversy to the bout, which makes Saturday’s rematch (which will be broadcast live on DAZN pay per view from London) more intriguing than it otherwise might be. So, whose going to win?

Most may disagree, but I don’t see this being an easy fight for Usyk. Dubois has confidence to spare leading into this one. What’s more, the 27 year old titlist is about a full decade younger than the aging Usyk. Furthermore, the 22-2 Dubois polished off Anthony Joshua within five rounds last fall. He looked very aggressive and potent that night and it’s worth remembering that was the last time we saw him in the ring. There’s no way to say it was a fluke all star performance. Look for the Englishman go in hard on Saturday, especially to Usyk’s body. Look also for Dubois to try to smother Usyk in order to stifle the Ukrainian great’s herky-jerky style.

Ultimately, however, none of that will likely be enough for Dubois. He may be aging, and he may have had a VERY full schedule for himself, having bested Dubois once and Joshua as well as Tyson Fury twice a piece, but I expect Usyk’s incredible discipline to tell the story here. Dubois is a formidable opponent, one who has only gotten better over time. Usyk, however, has the ability to generally maintain a stellar ring performance for round after round. That in itself can break an opponent mentally. Not that I expect Dubois to be mentally broken. Like the 23-0 Usyk’s other ring foes, however, I expect Usyk’s high level consistency to tell the tale in the end.

Usyk by majority decision in a tougher than expected outing. Expect media to accuse Usyk of being in decline afterward.