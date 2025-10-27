Mayweather-Pacquiao 2? It Just May Happen.

By: Sean Crose

Just when you thought enough time had passed that there was no way possible that Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao could meet again in the ring, buzz of a rematch is once again being heard. A full 10 plus years after their much maligned super fight of 2015, word is out that the two men may possibly fight again. Netflix it seems is looking to present the rematch should it come to fruition. Needless to say, this fight should carry all the heat of Sugar Ray Leonard-Roberto Duran 3. In other words, not much. Still people may rush in to see it. Why? Because if marketed properly it will be a pop cultural event rather than a sporting event, much as Mayweather’s fight with Conor McGregor in 2017 was.

Both Mayweather and Pacquiao are in their forties now, considerably older than when they threw down in the last decade. Pacquiao however, recently returned with an impressive performance against Mario Barrios in a fight some say he should have won, though the bout was ruled to draw. Mayweather has engaged in exhibition bouts but hasn’t seen any real action in the ring since the McGregor throw down. Should this fight go through it will be between two legends rather than two fighters in their prime.

In their primes, of course these two were the best in the business. Iconic figures who solidified their spot in history. Mayweather was an absolute master of defense, a man so hard to hit the draw of his fights was whether or not somebody could actually reach him. Pacquiao on the other hand, was a human lawn mower zipping out in and out of an opponent’s space. With thunderous power, Pacquiao was able to win world titles in eight weight divisions while being one of the most popular fighters on Earth.

Should Ring Magazine, which broke the story, be right about May-Pac 2 it will be interesting to see how this rematch that few wanted will be presented. Netflix is supposedly in the game. It’s done very well for itself with Jake Paul and with Terence Crawford’s recent stunning victory over Canelo Alvarez. What’s more it will be hosting an exhibition match in several weeks between Paul and Gervonta Davis. Clearly Netflix thinks people will want to see more Mayweather and Pacquiao . Whether that is true or not remains to be seen.