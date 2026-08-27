While the heavyweights take over London on Saturday, the best pure matchup of the weekend might be 120 miles up the road. Mikaela Mayer and Chantelle Cameron meet at the bp pulse LIVE Arena in Birmingham in a super welterweight unification that puts three of the division’s four belts on the line, with Mayer’s WBA and WBC titles going up against Cameron’s WBO strap. The card airs on Sky Sports in the UK and ESPN+ in the States.

This is champion against champion with genuine history baked in. Mayer won the WBO belt at 154, then vacated it. Cameron picked it up with a dominant April win over Michaela Kotaskova and immediately called for the biggest fight out there. Now Mayer comes to reclaim the very belt she gave up, on Cameron’s home soil, and neither woman has been shy about it during fight week. Cameron says Mayer isn’t special enough to beat her. Mayer says she feels unbeatable and doesn’t expect it to be the war everyone predicts.

The resumes say war. Cameron, 22-1 with 8 knockouts, is a former undisputed super lightweight champion and remains the only fighter ever to beat Katie Taylor, a distinction that will follow her into every ring she enters for the rest of her career. Her lone loss was the razor-thin majority decision in the Taylor rematch in Dublin, and she has won four straight since. She fights at a relentless pace, throws in volume, and does her best work when the fight gets ugly.

Mayer, 22-2 with 5 knockouts, is a three-weight world champion whose two losses both came on British soil, to Alycia Baumgardner in 2022 and Natasha Jonas in 2024, both by split decision. She rebuilt the hard way, winning the WBO welterweight title with two victories over Sandy Ryan, then moving up to beat Mary Spencer in October for the WBA and WBC belts at 154. She’s the longer, more technical boxer of the two, and she’s coming back to the UK a third time to finally get the big one here.

Two wrinkles worth knowing. First, the fight is at a 148-pound catchweight, six under the division limit, a number that keeps Mayer’s welterweight options alive. Second, undisputed is not on the table Saturday, because the IBF belt belongs to Oshae Jones and is not part of this fight. The winner holds three of four and controls the division’s future.

The books make Mayer the favorite at around -270, with Cameron in the +215 range. That feels wide for a fight this evenly matched. The stylistic question is simple: can Mayer’s jab, length, and ring IQ hold off Cameron’s pressure for the full distance, or does Cameron drag her into the trenches and out-work her the way she out-worked Taylor in their first fight? Mayer tends to start fast and bank rounds. Cameron tends to finish strong. Whoever owns the championship rounds probably owns the belts.

The stakes stretch beyond Birmingham. Katie Taylor ends her career at Croke Park one week later, and Saturday’s winner walks out as the biggest name in the sport’s next chapter, with Cameron holding a claim to a trilogy that never happened and Mayer holding three belts and the Claressa Shields conversation. Women’s boxing rarely gets back-to-back weekends like this. Don’t skip the first one.

In the chief support, Caroline Dubois defends her WBC and WBO lightweight titles against American Amelia Moore, with the whole card built as UK versus USA from top to bottom. Coverage starts at 7 p.m. in the UK, with main event ring walks expected between 9:30 and 10 p.m., late afternoon on the East Coast.

Prediction: Cameron makes it uncomfortable and takes the middle rounds, but Mayer’s jab and cleaner punching down the stretch earn her a narrow decision and three belts. Just don’t bet the house. This is the closest fight of the weekend.