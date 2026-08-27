Every few years the heavyweight division hands us a fight that feels like a hinge point. Saturday night at The O2 in London is one of them. Moses Itauma, 21 years old and 14-0 with 12 knockouts, steps in with Filip Hrgovic for the vacant IBF heavyweight title, live on DAZN pay-per-view. Win, and Itauma becomes the second youngest heavyweight champion in history. Only Mike Tyson got there faster.

Let’s be honest about how we got here. The IBF belt is vacant because Oleksandr Usyk walked away from it, and Frank Sanchez took a step-aside deal so this fight could happen for the full title, with Sanchez guaranteed the winner as his mandatory. Fans can grumble about the math. The fight in front of us is a legitimate test, and it’s the right one.

Hrgovic is nobody’s stepping stone. The Croatian is 34, a 2016 Olympic medalist, 20-1 with 15 knockouts, and his only professional loss came on cuts against Daniel Dubois in June 2024. Since that night he’s gone three for three, outpointing Joe Joyce, handling David Adeleye over ten rounds, and blasting out Dave Allen in three back in May. He spent years as the IBF’s top contender waiting for a shot that never came. Now it’s here, and he arrives in the best form of his career. He’s also the bigger man, standing 6-foot-6 with an 82-inch reach, giving him a couple inches in height and three in reach over the challenger across from him.

And still the books have Itauma somewhere around 1-to-8. That tells you everything about what this sport thinks of the kid.

The hype is earned. Itauma is a southpaw with hand speed you simply do not see at heavyweight, real one-punch power, and footwork that makes experienced fighters look like they’re stuck in mud. He needed 119 seconds to remove Dillian Whyte last August. He dismantled Jermaine Franklin in five rounds in March. Fourteen fights in, he has barely been touched, and that’s exactly the question Hrgovic exists to answer. Nobody has made Itauma fight past the early storm, nobody has leaned on him, roughed him up, taken his best shot and fired back. Hrgovic has done all of that against world-level opposition.

The blueprint for the underdog is obvious. Survive the first four rounds, use the size, make it ugly, and find out if a 21-year-old who has spent his career in highlight reels can problem-solve in deep water. The problem with the blueprint is that Hrgovic has never been a defensive marvel. He gets hit. Dubois cut him to pieces. Against a puncher with Itauma’s speed, getting hit is a career-altering habit.

The likeliest outcome: Hrgovic is durable enough and proud enough to make this uncomfortable for a few rounds, and he may land something meaningful that gives us a moment of doubt. But speed is the one thing you cannot coach against at 34, and Itauma’s shot selection is too clean. Expect the kid to break him down for a stoppage somewhere in the middle rounds, and boxing to wake up Sunday with a new star holding a piece of the heavyweight championship.

The undercard is worth your time too. Sam Noakes meets former champion Denis Berinchyk, unbeaten knockout artists Nelson Hysa and Thomas Narmo collide at heavyweight, and Guido Vianello faces Moses Jolly. Ring walks for the main event are expected around 10 p.m. in London, 5 p.m. on the East Coast.

The heavyweight division has been waiting for its next face. Saturday we find out if it just walked through the door.