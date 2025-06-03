Manny Pacquiao Returns to Face Mario Barrios in PBC Pay-Per-View Event

Las Vegas, NV – International Boxing Hall of Famer Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao will step back into the ring to challenge WBC Welterweight World Champion Mario “El Azteca” Barrios on Saturday, July 19, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. The Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) Pay-Per-View, broadcast live on Prime Video, will feature a series of competitive bouts.

Pacquiao, a Filipino senator and one of boxing’s most accomplished fighters, aims to reclaim a world title at 46. He previously set a record as the oldest welterweight champion at 40 with a 2019 win over Keith Thurman. With victories over fighters like Oscar De La Hoya and Juan Manuel Marquez, Pacquiao sees this fight as a chance to add to his career. “Boxing is my passion, and I’m excited to be back,” he said. “The MGM Grand feels familiar, and Mario Barrios is the kind of fighter I respect—a tough competitor.”

Barrios, a 29-year-old from San Antonio, Texas, defends his title with a height advantage and an aggressive style. He earned the interim WBC welterweight belt in 2023 against Yordenis Ugas and fought to a split-draw in a 2024 bout against Abel Ramos. “Facing Manny Pacquiao is an honor, but in the ring, it’s about defending my title,” Barrios said. “This fight means a lot to me and my fans.”

The co-main event features a rematch between WBC Super Welterweight Champion Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora and Tim Tszyu. Their March 2024 fight saw Tszyu battle through a severe cut, losing a close split decision to Fundora. Both are expected to deliver another intense contest.

The card also includes a super lightweight rematch between Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz and Angel Fierro, following their competitive first fight, and a 10-round featherweight bout between Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa and Joet Gonzalez, starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Tickets are available through AXS.com, with pre-sale access using the code “PBC” until 10 p.m. PT and public sales starting Wednesday, June 4, at 10 a.m. PT. The event can be viewed on Prime Video, cable and satellite providers, or PPV.com, with or without a Prime membership.

The lineup brings together experienced fighters and rising names, setting the stage for a night of notable matchups at the MGM Grand.