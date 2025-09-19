Kurt Scoby Stops Alex Martin In Eight

By: Sean Crose

The 17-1 Kurt Scoby appeared in the main event of Boxing Insider Promotion’s Sony Hall card on Friday night. His opponent in midtown was the 19-8 Alex Martin. The bout was scheduled for 8 in the junior welterweight division. The opening round was a tight, professional affair, with Scoby pressing the action and Martin fighting off the jab. The second was similar to the first, though Scoby looked a bit slow on the draw as Martin moved away. Martin tried holding in the third, though Scoby was managing to land. Martin was pushed to the mat twice in the fourth. Scoby seemed to have difficulty putting his punches together.

Martin had success avoiding Scoby and picking at him from range in the fifth; yet Scoby’s shots, though not perfect, were able to find their home to the body. Scoby did a better job landing on his man in the sixth, whereas Martin was often found trying to hold. He then went on to lose a point in the seventh for holding. As usual, Scoby went on to push the action. The last round saw Scoby chopping at his man – and, believe it or not, he caught Martin clean and hard. Sensing blood, Scoby jumped on Martin and fired away. The referee wisely stopped the fight.