Keyshawn Davis – Edwin De Los Santos Fight Cancelled

By: Sean Crose

How much of a difference can about four pounds make? A lot if you’re part of the failed promotion behind the Keyshawn Davis – Edwin De Los Santos fight – a fight which has now been cancelled. Hours after defending WBO titlist Davis hopped onto the scale a full four-plus pounds overweight on Friday, it was decided that the scheduled battle with De Los Santos on Saturday evening would be cancelled. Davis had argued that he simply couldn’t reach the 135 lightweight limit anymore. Top Rank, the promoter behind Davis-De Lost Santos, publicly announced the bout’s cancellation on social media.

“The Keyshawn Davis-Edwin De Los Santos fight has been canceled after Davis failed to make weight earlier today. Davis has been stripped of the WBO lightweight world title. Tomorrow’s card at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, will proceed with a new main event, the 10-round lightweight showdown between the unbeaten Abdullah Mason and Namibian contender Jeremia Nakathila.” This clearly wasn’t the kind of development Top Rank, De Los Santos, or the fans were expecting or hoping to receive. Still, boxing is a dangerous sport…and weight classes do matter. In the world of boxing, four pounds is a whole lot of extra weight. No one can be faulted for cancelling this one.