Josh Taylor vs Apinun Khongsong Undercard Results: Ionut Baluta Stops David Oliver Joyce

Ionut Baluta (14-2, 3 KOs) had little to no trouble walking through the power shots of David Oliver Joyce (12-2, 9 KOs) to deliver some major damage of his own.

After two fairly even rounds, Baluta dropped his man early in the third before ultimately stopping Joyce shortly after.