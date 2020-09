Josh Taylor vs Apinun Khongsong Undercard Results: Eithan James Remains Perfect Against Kris Pilkington

Super lightweight prospect Eithan James (4-0, 0 KOs) had it easy tonight as he outpointed Kris Pilkington (2-8-1, 0 KOs).

At no point did the young James seem to be in any trouble and he cruised to an unanimous decision victory at the end of four rounds.