Josh Taylor Open To Running Things Back With Jack Catterall But Only At A Catchweight

Posted on 03/10/2022

By: Hans Themistode

A look of uncertainty was plastered across the face of Josh Taylor.

Originally, the pound-for-pound star and undisputed 140-pound titlist believed that no matter what Jack Catterall brought to the table on February 26th, his efforts would be in vain. With Taylor walking into their contest as a heavy favorite, the 31-year-old was fully convinced that his mandatory challenger was on the verge of a one-sided beating.

Despite Taylor’s thoughts, Catterall proved to be a humongous thorn in his side. Not only was Taylor bleeding profusely following 12 close rounds, but he also tasted the canvas for the first in his career in the eighth round.

Regardless of his struggles, Taylor managed to eke out a highly controversial split decision win. Even now, several weeks later, Taylor is bemused by the overwhelming notion that he was given a bit of hometown cooking.

“Fair play Jack,” said Taylor during an interview with Sky Sports Boxing. “He had great tactics, great game plan and he executed it well but I still think I did just enough to win the fight.”

An enraged Catterall stormed out of the ring and exited The SSE Hydro Arena once the decision was ultimately read. For Taylor, although he had little to no trouble making the 140 pound super lightweight weight limit, having fought in the division since 2015, he admitted that he’s no longer willing to go the extra mile in order to make the weight. Instead, the slick and crafty southpaw will try his hand seven pounds north as a full-fledged welterweight.

With Catterall still acrimonious over the final result, Taylor has offered him a chance to redeem himself. With that said, however, Catterall must be willing to acquiesce to Taylor’s weight demands.

“Maybe we can have a fight again, why not? I’m certainly open to it. Most likely probably a catchweight. I just can’t make the weight anymore, safely I don’t think. So yea, we’ll see how it goes but I’m game for a rematch.”

