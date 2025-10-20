Jermell Charlo Wants To Face Terence Crawford

By: Sean Crose

Time certainly has a way of changing things. Five years ago the thought of a fight between Jermell Charlo and Terrence Bud Crawford would have been enough to make boxing fans water at the mouth. Charlo isn’t the star he was back then however( if he ever was a true star). Now he’s essentially a part-time fighter who is known fairly or not for not even trying when he had a super fight with Canelo Alvarez a few years back. No one should be surprised then that Charlo’s public desire to face Crawford is being met with eye rolls. Crawford has gone on to become the best fighter in the world in the past half decade. Charlo on the other hand, has rightfully allowed himself to be seen as an occasional boxer rather than as a full-time fighter.

One can actually imagine Crawford shaking his head to the news that Charlo wants to throw down with him in the ring. Sadly, Charlo offers too little too late, at least at this point. Should he return and look good, or even better than he once did? There might be a chance (might being the operative word), perhaps not with Crawford but with a notable opponent. Charlo would have to work for a major bout, however. Would he be willing to? It’s hard to say. Again, many feel he certainly didn’t seem to be going for broke when he faced Canelo.

With all that being said, Charlo has one thing working for him- name recognition. That and memories of a very good fighter who along with his twin brother Jamall, made their mark in the fight game for a good 5 to 10 years. Again, Charlo might be well advised at this point to take on a few solid opponents before moving up to the likes of Crawford.

As for Crawford himself, the man remains on top of the world. And why wouldn’t he be after the Canelo win? He may not remain in the sport for long but as long as he does he can pick and choose whoever it is he wants to fight from now until the time he decides to retire. That may be something a lot of fighters will have to face. Sometimes, in boxing or in life, you’ve got to cut your own figurative trail…just like Crawford has.