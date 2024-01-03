Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT Buy Tickets

Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller Arrested Carjacking, Burglary, And Assault

Posted on 01/03/2024

By: Sean Crose

Heavyweight Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller has seen his share of controversy since blasting onto the scene close to a decade ago. On Tuesday in Hollywood, Florida, however, Miller found himself in the kind of situation that could see him doing time. According to 7 News Miami, Miller “was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stealing a truck from a dealership in Hollywood.” According to reports, a woman arrived at Haims Motors in Hollywood to claim she left her cell phone in a vehicle that had been repossessed. Detectives were told that an employee of the dealership found the keys to the vehicle and walked with the woman to the truck, a Dodge Ram.

Image

Per 7 News, that is when the situation reportedly took a sinister turn, for the employee claimed Miller “grabbed him (the employee) from behind, placed him in a chokehold and demanded the keys.” The employee went on to state that “Miller, 35, slammed him to the ground and then grabbed the keys and fled in the truck.” Fortunately for the dealership, the truck had a tracker inside it, which made the whereabouts of the vehicle easy to ascertain. Miller was subsequently caught and arrested.

Arriving in court on Wednesday, Miller was charged “with carjacking without a weapon and burglary with assault.” 7 News reports the prosecutor stated the following: “It would appear that Mr. Miller, he knew what the plan was going to this business to get his car back, it would appear, by any means.” As of press time, Miller is being kept at Broward County Jail. The 35 year old fighter recently suffered his only loss when he was stopped by Daniel Dubois in Saudi Arabia on December 23’d. All but four of Miller’s twenty-six wins have come by knockout. Aside from the loss to Dubois, Miller fought Joey Dawejko to a draw back in 2013.

Not all that long ago, Miller was considered world titlist material. Indeed, he was set to fight Anthony Joshua back in 2019. Banned substances were found in Miller’s system, however, and Joshua ended up fighting Andy Ruiz instead. Ruiz stunned the world by stopping Joshua that night (though Joshua handily won a rematch with Ruiz six months later). Miller has only fought four times since then. At this point it’s impossible to discern whether the New Yorker is going to return to the ring, or spend time incarcerated.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 56: Ronica Jeffrey in studio
March 25th
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Boxing Insider’s 2023 Fighter Of The Year: Terence Crawford
December 29th
“The Fight’s Dead.” Eddie Hearn Weighs In On Joshua-Wilder
January 2nd
Ryan Garcia: “Devin Haney And I Are In Negotiations Respect That”
December 28th
How to sit on your punches: and what that even means
May 14th
Jose Guzman: His Unique Boxing Story
May 16th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2024 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend