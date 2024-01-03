Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller Arrested Carjacking, Burglary, And Assault

By: Sean Crose

Heavyweight Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller has seen his share of controversy since blasting onto the scene close to a decade ago. On Tuesday in Hollywood, Florida, however, Miller found himself in the kind of situation that could see him doing time. According to 7 News Miami, Miller “was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stealing a truck from a dealership in Hollywood.” According to reports, a woman arrived at Haims Motors in Hollywood to claim she left her cell phone in a vehicle that had been repossessed. Detectives were told that an employee of the dealership found the keys to the vehicle and walked with the woman to the truck, a Dodge Ram.

Per 7 News, that is when the situation reportedly took a sinister turn, for the employee claimed Miller “grabbed him (the employee) from behind, placed him in a chokehold and demanded the keys.” The employee went on to state that “Miller, 35, slammed him to the ground and then grabbed the keys and fled in the truck.” Fortunately for the dealership, the truck had a tracker inside it, which made the whereabouts of the vehicle easy to ascertain. Miller was subsequently caught and arrested.

Arriving in court on Wednesday, Miller was charged “with carjacking without a weapon and burglary with assault.” 7 News reports the prosecutor stated the following: “It would appear that Mr. Miller, he knew what the plan was going to this business to get his car back, it would appear, by any means.” As of press time, Miller is being kept at Broward County Jail. The 35 year old fighter recently suffered his only loss when he was stopped by Daniel Dubois in Saudi Arabia on December 23’d. All but four of Miller’s twenty-six wins have come by knockout. Aside from the loss to Dubois, Miller fought Joey Dawejko to a draw back in 2013.

Not all that long ago, Miller was considered world titlist material. Indeed, he was set to fight Anthony Joshua back in 2019. Banned substances were found in Miller’s system, however, and Joshua ended up fighting Andy Ruiz instead. Ruiz stunned the world by stopping Joshua that night (though Joshua handily won a rematch with Ruiz six months later). Miller has only fought four times since then. At this point it’s impossible to discern whether the New Yorker is going to return to the ring, or spend time incarcerated.

